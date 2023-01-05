Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Up 1.4%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 7,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$42.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

