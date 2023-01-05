AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,094 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 185,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,326,012. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

