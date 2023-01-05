Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Shares Down 3.5%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Austal Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

