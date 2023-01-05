AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 4.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,603 shares of company stock worth $42,603,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,445.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,470.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,288.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

