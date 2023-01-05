Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,299 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

