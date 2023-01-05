Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.10 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

