Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,435 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

