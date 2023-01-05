Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
