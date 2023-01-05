Autumn Glory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

