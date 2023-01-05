Autumn Glory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.