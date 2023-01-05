Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises about 1.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

