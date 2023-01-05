Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

