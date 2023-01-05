Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Raised by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,201,000 after acquiring an additional 180,897 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 605,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 566,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.