Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.47. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,755 shares of company stock worth $317,815 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.