Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

AXTA opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

