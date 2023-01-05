Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %
Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.83. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
