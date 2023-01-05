Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 35,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,404,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 72,956 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Azul by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

