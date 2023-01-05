B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Shares Up 1.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 11,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

