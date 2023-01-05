B. Riley Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $4.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.77. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

