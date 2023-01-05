Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares changing hands.
Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.
About Bahamas Petroleum
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
