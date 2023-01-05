Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.46% of Snowflake worth $795,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $130.44 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $329.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $157.04.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

