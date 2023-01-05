Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 404,273 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.78% of Baidu worth $314,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after acquiring an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

