Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,245,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the quarter. BioNTech comprises about 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.99% of BioNTech worth $977,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $230.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day moving average is $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

