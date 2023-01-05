Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $352.40 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,466 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.50% of First Republic Bank worth $352,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
First Republic Bank Stock Performance
First Republic Bank stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $209.30.
First Republic Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.
About First Republic Bank
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.