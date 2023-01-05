Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $581.86 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $581,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $368.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

