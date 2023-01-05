Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,914,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202,039 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.09% of NovoCure worth $677,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in NovoCure by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

