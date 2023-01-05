Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $259,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

XYL stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

