Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 12,700 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $395,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Trading Up 2.0 %

MKL stock opened at $1,348.00 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,277.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,235.55.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

