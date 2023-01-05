Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,431,889 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,636,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,431,889 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.21% of Trade Desk worth $2,667,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,215.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

