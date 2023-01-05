Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.60

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 6380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

About Balfour Beatty

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

