Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

