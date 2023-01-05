Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 167 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $245.22 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

