Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.9 %

ABC stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

