Bancor Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $56.52 million and $5.22 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 162,951,796 tokens. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 162,800,938.0267565. The last known price of Bancor is 0.35148307 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $5,350,178.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.