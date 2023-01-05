Bank of America Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Underperform

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.39) to GBX 1,140 ($13.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.12) to GBX 910 ($10.96) in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.77) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,015.43.

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

