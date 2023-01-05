Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $16.40. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.