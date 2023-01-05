Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $16.40. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
