Barclays Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €125.88 ($133.91) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($207.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €135.89.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

