Barclays Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $130.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

ETN stock opened at $158.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $172.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

