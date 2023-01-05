Barclays Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $92.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

