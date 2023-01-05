Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 87,314 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $19,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

