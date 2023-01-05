Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

