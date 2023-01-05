Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

