Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 16,557 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 903,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

