Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 375 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.