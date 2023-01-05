Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 7,664 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

