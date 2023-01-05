Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 35,116 Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Caesarstone Trading Up 4.2 %

Caesarstone Company Profile

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.