Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $296,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 2,559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 398,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.47 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

