Belvedere Trading LLC Raises Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands accounts for about 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

