Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 118,513 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Belvedere Trading LLC lessened its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,513 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at scPharmaceuticals

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

SCPH stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

