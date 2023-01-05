Bender Robert & Associates Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 6.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.6 %

ISRG opened at $270.00 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $355.70. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.38.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

